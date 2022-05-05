Campbell allowed five goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 Game 2 loss to the Lightning.

Campbell came crashing back down to earth after recording a Game 1 shutout. Victor Hedman's goal to open the scoring with three seconds left in the first period set the tone for the rest of the night, as it was the first of three Lightning power-play goals and four Hedman points. The score was 5-1 Lightning at one point before a pair of late Toronto goals made it look a bit more respectable, but this game was every bit the same kind of blowout as Game 1, just in the other direction.