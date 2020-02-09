Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Good effort wasted
Campbell stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.
Campbell, up until Marco Scandella's point shot at 17:27 of the third period, was perfect. Campbell then denied Nick Suzuki on a breakaway in overtime, but the rebound went straight to Ilya Kovalchuk who made no mistake. With two days off between games, Campbell could very start again Tuesday if Frederik Andersen (upper body) needs more time.
