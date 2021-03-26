Campbell made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Thursday night.

Campbell played a strong game, except for the two wuffs that he made that resulted in goals. The first goal was scored after he attempted a clearing pass that ricocheted off a Senators' skate and onto Connor Brown's stick, who drilled it home past a sprawling Campbell. It was the first goal he had allowed in 152:20. The second goal was an equally awkward gaffe -- he turned the puck over after misplaying it in his crease, and the Sens pounced. Campbell will continue to carve out starts with Freddy Andersen sidelined for up to a week.