Campbell will get the starting nod for Saturday's home contest against Ottawa, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Campbell is a perfect 10-0-0 this season with seven of those wins coming since March 20. The 29-year-old is sporting a 1.57 GAA and .944 save percentage on the season. He's beat the Senators twice this season, allowing a combined four goals on 50 shots.

