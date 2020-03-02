Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Guarding crease Tuesday
Campbell will defend the road cage against the Sharks on Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Campbell will make his first start since Feb. 15 while Frederik Andersen made seven consecutive starts. Since being traded to Toronto, Campbell is 3-0-1 with a strong 2.40 GAA and .919 save percentage. He'll look to remain undefeated in regulation as a Maple Leaf against one of the league's lowest-scoring offenses in San Jose on Tuesday.
