Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Heading to Toronto
Campbell was traded to the Maple Leafs along with Kyle Clifford in exchange for Trevor Moore, a 2020 third-round draft pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2021.
Campbell has made 20 appearances for the Kings this season, with an 8-10-2 record, a 2.85 GAA and a .900 save percentage. He could become a factor immediately with Frederik Andersen (neck) in doubt for Friday's game against the Ducks. Either way, Campbell likely slots in as the Maple Leafs' No. 2 goalie down the stretch once Andersen is fully healthy.
