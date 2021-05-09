Campbell made 21 saves in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Saturday.
Campbell helped the Leafs clinch first place in the North division. He's clearly secured the starting gig, but Freddie Andersen is working on a rehab stint in the AHL with the goal of an NHL start before season's end. The Leafs have two more games -- May 12 in Ottawa and May 14 in Winnipeg -- so Campbell may only get one more start this regular season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Slated to start•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Defeats Canadiens on Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: In line to start•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Brief winning streak ends•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Tabbed for Monday start•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Wins fourth straight•