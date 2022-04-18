Campbell allowed two goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
The Islanders twice took a one-goal lead in the contest, but Campbell was able to make William Nylander's second-period tally stand as the game-winner. Campbell has won five of his six games in April, though he's allowed multiple goals in each of those contests. For the season, the 30-year-old netminder is up to 29-9-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 46 appearances. The Maple Leafs' next game is a favorable home matchup against the Flyers on Tuesday.
