Campbell made 31 saves in a 2-0 win over Calgary on Saturday.

It was his first start since Feb. 27 after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. And interestingly enough, it was Campbell's second-straight shutout. Cue the goalie controversy. Frederik Andersen has been average at best this season and Campbell, when healthy, has been sharp. He swallows pucks, leaving minimal rebounds, and the team plays well in front of him. Andersen is dealing with a lower-body injury that caused him to miss four-games from Feb. 22 to March 1, so Campbell may be the defacto starter because of injury, at least short term. If he keeps playing this well, Campbell will ignite the airwaves on Toronto sports radio.