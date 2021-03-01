Campbell is questionable against the Oilers on Monday after suffering an undisclosed injury, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Campbell stopped all 30 shots he faced from Edmonton on Saturday but appears to have picked up an injury. If Campbell can't go, the team may need to turn to Michael Hutchinson on Monday, especially if Frederik Andersen (lower body) is also sidelined.
