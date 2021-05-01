Campbell (rest) will patrol the crease during Saturday's home matchup with the Canucks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Campbell has been excellent of late, picking up three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.67 GAA and .948 save percentage. The American netminder will attempt to secure his 15th win of the season in a home matchup with a struggling Vancouver team that's lost three straight games.
