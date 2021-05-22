Campbell will guard the home cage during Saturday's Game 2 versus Montreal, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell was rock solid in Thursday's Game 1 against the Canadiens, stopping 28 of 30 shots, but he was ultimately saddled with his first career playoff loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his first career postseason victory in a rematch with the same Montreal squad Saturday.