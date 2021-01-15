Campbell will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road matchup with Ottawa, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Frederik Andersen got the starting nod for Friday's match against the Senators, so Campbell will make his season debut in the second half of the back-to-back games. Campbell played well in limited action with the Maple Leafs last season, posting a 3-2-1 record while registering a .915 save percentage and 2.63 GAA in six starts. He'll attempt to pick up his first win of the 2020-21 campaign in a road matchup with an Ottawa team that injected a nice mix of youth and veteran leadership into its lineup during the offseason.