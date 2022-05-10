Campbell will get the starting nod at home for Tuesday's Game 5 clash with the Lightning, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell will be back in the crease after getting pulled in Game 4 on Sunday in which he conceded five goals on 16 shots (.688 save percentage). It's been an inconsistent playoff performance for the netminder thus far, as he has given up five goals in each of the Leafs' two losses in addition to posting a shutout in Game 1.