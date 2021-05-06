Campbell is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Campbell was a bit shaky in his last start Monday versus the Canadiens, allowing three goals on just 23 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. The 29-year-old American will try to bounce back and pick up his 16th win of the year in a rematch with the same Montreal team Thursday.