Campbell will start Monday's Game 3 in Montreal, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell has set aside 50 of 53 shots through two games, but a lack of goal support in the series opener has things squared at a game apiece. Riding Campbell in Game 3 is the obvious choice for Toronto, but the team will have a trickier decision on its hands in Tuesday's Game 4 since that will be the second leg of a back-to-back.