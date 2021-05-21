Campbell allowed two goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1.

Campbell can't be stuck with all the blame for Thursday's loss -- both goals against came on strong efforts from the Canadiens that the Maple Leafs' defense wasn't ready for. The 29-year-old netminder had a 17-3-2 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 22 games during the regular season. He appears to be the favorite for playing time in goal to begin the playoffs, although Frederik Andersen gives head coach Sheldon Keefe an experienced alternative should Campbell falter.