Campbell (leg) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday retroactive to Jan. 24, CapFriendly reports.

This move provides the Maple Leafs some salary-cap relief, and it also guarantees that Campbell will miss at least four more games. He'll be eligible to return Feb. 18 against the Senators. The 29-year-old has yet to return to the ice, so that timeline is far from a sure thing. Frederik Andersen will continue to handle a majority of the starts, while Michael Hutchinson will be the primary backup.