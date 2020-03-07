Campbell turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Campbell had another strong outing, but the Maple Leafs only tallied once, thanks to a third-period goal by William Nylander. It's a second straight loss for Campbell, who fell to 11-12-3 with a 2.80 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 26 starts.