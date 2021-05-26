Campbell turned aside 32 shots in a 4-0 victory over Montreal in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Fresh off of a 17-3-2 regular season, Campbell has remained absolutely dialed in during the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He's allowed just four goals on 114 shots (.965 save percentage) in the series while posting a miniscule 1.01 GAA, holding the Canadiens to just two goals over the last three tilts. Campbell and the Maple Leafs have a chance to finish off the Habs on Thursday in Game 5.