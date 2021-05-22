Campbell got Friday off for maintenance, reports TSN.ca.

We don't think there's much to this other than rest. The Leafs only skated for 15 minutes and it probably takes Campbell longer than that to get dressed. However, he did miss time this season with a nagging leg injury and there was a sequence in the third period of Game 1 when it appeared he was favoring his left leg. Campbell played well Thursday; neither goal in the 2-1 loss was on him. And the goalie needs his teammates to score more than one goal on occasion.