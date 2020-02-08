Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Making another start Saturday
Campbell will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Canadiens, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Campbell won his Maple Leafs debut Friday by steering away 26 of 30 shots against the Ducks, and head coach Sheldon Keefe will go back to the 28-year-old in the blue paint. The Habs are making a big push toward the playoffs and have won four of five games while averaging 3.6 goals per contest, so Campbell will need a strong outing against the division rival.
