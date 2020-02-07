Campbell will guard the cage during Friday's home game against Anaheim, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Campbell was mediocre for the Kings prior to heading to Toronto via a trade Wednesday, compiling an 8-10-2 record while posting a sub-par 2.85 GAA and .900 save percentage in 20 appearances. L.A. is, however, one of the worst teams in the league, so he should fare far better behind the Maple Leafs' defense. The 28-year-old will attempt to start his time in Toronto off with a bang by picking up a victory in a favorable home matchup with a Ducks team that's 10-16-3 on the road this year.