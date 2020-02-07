Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Making Maple Leafs debut
Campbell will guard the cage during Friday's home game against Anaheim, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Campbell was mediocre for the Kings prior to heading to Toronto via a trade Wednesday, compiling an 8-10-2 record while posting a sub-par 2.85 GAA and .900 save percentage in 20 appearances. L.A. is, however, one of the worst teams in the league, so he should fare far better behind the Maple Leafs' defense. The 28-year-old will attempt to start his time in Toronto off with a bang by picking up a victory in a favorable home matchup with a Ducks team that's 10-16-3 on the road this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.