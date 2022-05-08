Coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Toronto will not be making any personnel changes for Game 4 on Sunday, so Campbell will be back in net against the Lightning, David Alter of The Leafs Nation reports.

Keefe sees no reason to mess with a winning formula after Toronto established a 2-1 series lead with a 5-2 win in Friday's Game 3. Campbell made 32 saves in that game and has limited the potent Lightning offense to seven goals through three games.