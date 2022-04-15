Campbell made 22 saves in a 7-3 win over the Capitals on Thursday.
It was his 28th win. Fans held their collective breath early in the first when Tom Wilson crashed into Campbell, who was just returning from injury. His mask went flying, but the netminder bounced back quickly and seem unaffected by the hit, and he went on to the win. Campbell will be given loads of opportunity to get back into a groove before the postseason begins.
