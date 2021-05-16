Campbell will be between the pipes for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Campbell had a fantastic first full season in Toronto, rattling off a .921 save percentage and 2.15 GAA while going 17-3-2 with a pair of shutouts. More importantly, the Michigan native's recent form has been even better, as he went 6-1-1 with .925 and 1.99 marks in his last eight games. Thursday will mark Campbell's playoff debut in his age-29 season, as well.