Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Named starter versus Arizona
Campbell gets the start Tuesday against the Coyotes, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Campbell will make his third consecutive start for his new team. There were rumblings about Frederik Andersen (upper body) returning to Toronto's crease Tuesday night, but those plans appear to have been put on hold. This season, Campbell has split a pair of starts against Arizona.
