Campbell (leg) remains unavailable despite getting back on the ice with coach Sheldon Keefe telling reporters "Certainly more than a week out at this stage," Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sunreports.

While Campbell might have taken the occasional start from Frederik Andersen, his absence likely has minimal impact on the lineup, other than perhaps the upcoming back-to-back with Ottawa on Wednesday and Thursday. Even once cleared to play, Campbell won't offer much in terms of fantasy value, as Andersen will get the bulk of the starts.