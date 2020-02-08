Campbell made 26 saves in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Facing a familiar Pacific Division foe, the former King came up with the win in his Maple Leafs debut, although things got nervous for Campbell when he allowed the tying goal to Derek Grant inside the final minute of the third period. The 28-year-old now has a 2.89 GAA and .899 save percentage through 21 outings on the season -- numbers which hardly stand out, but which still make him an upgrade on Michael Hutchinson as the Leafs' No. 2 netminder.