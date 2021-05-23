Campbell stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

The 29-year-old goalie has allowed just three goals on 53 shots through the first two games of the series. Campbell has emerged as the Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie, but with a back-to-back for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday, he'll likely split the next two contests with Frederik Andersen.