Campbell will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Canadiens, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell made 27 saves in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Senators, setting an NHL record with 11 straight wins to start a season. The 29-year-old has registered a .934 save percentage and a 1.88 GAA this season. The Canadiens are in a bit of a slump with losses in four of their last five games while totaling just 10 goals.