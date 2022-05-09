Campbell allowed five goals on 16 shots in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Campbell was pulled at a TV timeout in the second period shortly after yielded the fifth goal to Corey Perry. The 30-year-old goalie has alternated between brilliance and disaster so far -- he's allowed 10 goals in the Maple Leafs' two losses and just two tallies in their two wins through four playoff contests. It's likely he'll get a chance to redeem himself in Tuesday's Game 5.