Campbell (lower body) will serve as Frederik Andersen's backup during Friday's matchup with Calgary, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Campbell has been sidelined since Feb. 28 with a lower-body injury, but he'll make his long-awaited return to the lineup Friday in a backup capacity. The 29-year-old backstop has been excellent in limited action this season, going 3-0-0 while posting an impressive 1.33 GAA and .951 save percentage through three appearances. His next chance to start in goal could arrive as soon as Saturday in a rematch with the Flames.