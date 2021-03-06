Campbell (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canucks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Campbell should be ready to return soon, but Michael Hutchinson will dress as Frederik Andersen's backup for Saturday's game versus Vancouver. Campbell will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jets.
