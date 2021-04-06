Campbell turned aside 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Campbell's perfect remained intact despite the Flames' push in the third period. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 9-0-0 with a 1.53 GAA and a .944 save percentage in nine outings. He's been the Maple Leafs' primary goalie with Frederik Andersen (lower body) sidelined, so Campbell should be favored to start Wednesday's home game versus the Canadiens.