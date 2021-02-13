Campbell (leg), who is on long-term injured reserve, was spotted on the ice Saturday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

It's unclear what capacity Campbell skated in. Nevertheless, this is a big step, as it was his first practice appearance since suffering this injury Jan. 24 against the Flames. The 29-year-old isn't eligible to return until Feb. 18 because he's on LTIR, and that target date is at least realistic at this point.