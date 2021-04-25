Campbell made 25 saves in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.
The only goal he surrendered came on a one-timer in the first minute of the game that he just couldn't snag. Campbell shook it off and settled into a groove to deliver the win. He's now delivered two straight wins, both over the struggling Jets.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Tabbed for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Wins in rebound effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod versus Jets•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Can't hold onto lead•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gets chance to bounce back Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Shaky start results in quick pull•