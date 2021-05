Campbell is slated to guard the crease at home for Monday's Game 7 against Montreal, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

After a strong start to the playoffs, in which Campbell gave up just four goals on 114 shots (.965 save percentage) in four outings, the young netminder has struggled with a 3.08 GAA in Games 5 and 6. With Carey Price getting the nod on the other side, Campbell will need to be at his best for the Leafs to avoid a disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs -- again.