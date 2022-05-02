Campbell (rest) is expected to get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning for Game 1 on Monday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Since returning from injury in April, Campbell is undefeated in regulation going 7-0-2 with a .915 save percentage in his last nine outings. In his first NHL playoff series last year, the netminder posted a .934 save percentage and 1.81 GAA but still was knocked out in seven games. This time around, Campbell should get plenty of offensive support after the Leafs finished second in goals per game (3.80) during the regular season.