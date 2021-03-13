Campbell (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Jets, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Michael Hutchinson will serve as Frederik Andersen's backup in Saturday's game. Campbell could return for Sunday's matchup against the Senators.
