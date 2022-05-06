Campbell is the projected road starter for Friday's Game 3 versus the Lightning, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell wasn't great in Wednesday's Game 3 against Tampa Bay, surrendering five goals on 34 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and help the Maple Leafs secure a 2-1 series lead by picking up his second win of the postseason in a road rematch with the same Lightning squad Friday.