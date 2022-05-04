Per David Alter of The Hockey News, Campbell is the projected starter for Wednesday's Game 2 at home against the Lightning.

This comes as no surprise, as Campbell was razor sharp in Monday's Game 1, stopping all 24 shots he faced en route to a 5-0 victory. He'll try to pick up a second straight win in a rematch with a Tampa Bay team that will undoubtedly be looking to redeem itself after an uncharacteristically poor showing Monday.