Campbell is expected to be between the pipes on the road against Tampa Bay for Game 6 on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell is sporting a 3.41 GAA and .895 save percentage through the first five games of the postseason, including giving up five goals in a pair of contests. Still, with the offensive support in front of him, the 30-year-old netminder has been good enough to give the Leafs a 3-2 series lead and will look to close out the first-round matchup Thursday.