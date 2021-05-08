Campbell is on track to start between the pipes in Saturday's home matchup with Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Campbell was decent in his last start Thursday against the Canadiens, turning aside 19 of 21 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He'll attempt to secure a second straight victory in a rematch with the same Montreal team Saturday.
