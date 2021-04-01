Campbell (lower body) stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Toronto has been careful not to overwork Campbell following his injury but the formula is working so far. The 29-year-old allowed just a Josh Morrissey power-play goal Wednesday en route to his fourth straight win since returning to the active roster, and Campbell boasts a shiny .945 save percentage in those four games. He remains unbeaten (7-0-0) in seven appearances overall, posting a 1.41 GAA and .948 save percentage with a pair of shutouts. Whenever Toronto starts him, so too should fantasy managers.