Campbell made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over the Senators on Saturday.

Campbell picked up where he left off last season with a solid performance against a young and aggressive Ottawa club. He didn't face a lot of shots, but came up big when needed. And Campbell played well enough to warrant another start very soon, not just in back-to-backs. We don't know if that will come, but the knock on the Leafs has long been overuse of Frederik Andersen. Campbell could be part of the solution to that issue.