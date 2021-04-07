Campbell will guard the home net in Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Campbell has won all nine of his starts with the Maple Leafs this season while posting a .944 save percentage and a 1.53 GAA. He's making a strong case to be the No. 1 even when Frederik Andersen (lower body) is healthy. The Canadiens have won four of their last five games, though, averaging 3.8 goals in the process.