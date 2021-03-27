Campbell will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with the Oilers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Campbell has been sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Flames and the Senators while posting an impressive 0.96 GAA and .968 save percentage. He'll try to secure his sixth victory of the campaign in a matchup with a hot Edmonton team that's gone 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Great game except for miscues•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting second straight•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Hungrily swallows all pucks•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Draws start Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Ready to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Aiming to play Saturday•