Campbell will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with the Oilers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Campbell has been sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Flames and the Senators while posting an impressive 0.96 GAA and .968 save percentage. He'll try to secure his sixth victory of the campaign in a matchup with a hot Edmonton team that's gone 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.