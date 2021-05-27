Campbell will get the starting nod in Thursday's Game 5 home clash with Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

After dropping the first game of the series, Campbell is riding a three-game winning streak during which he conceded just two goals on 84 shots (.976 save percentage), including Tuesday's Game 4 shutout. Unless the 29-year-old lays a complete dud Thursday, this could mark the end of the Habs season and set up a second-round clash with the Jets.