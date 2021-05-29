Campbell will guard the road cage during Saturday's Game 6 matchup with Montreal, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Campbell wasn't great in Thursday's Game 5, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Canadiens. The 29-year-old netminder will try to bounce back and help the Maple Leafs advance to the second round by picking up his fourth win of the playoffs over Montreal on Saturday.
